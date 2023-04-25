News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Air India pilots seek Ratan Tata intervention in revamped salary structure issue

Air India pilots seek Ratan Tata intervention in revamped salary structure issue

Source: PTI
April 25, 2023 19:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Air India pilots, who are up in arms against the airline's management's decision to unilaterally alter their salary structure and services conditions, on Tuesday sought Ratan Tata's intervention in resolving the issue.

Ratan Tata

Photograph: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

In a petition, signed by a little over 1,500 Air India pilots, the community alleged that the "pilots' concerns are not being heard or addressed by the current HR team".

On April 17, Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by the two pilot unions - Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) - on the grounds that the airline, in alleged violation of the labour practices, did not consult them before finalising the new contracts.

 

The two unions also urged their members not to sign/accept the revised contract and salary structure.

Air India, which remained under government control for close to seven decades, was taken over by Tata Group in late January 2022.

In their petition, the pilots claimed that their morale is low and they are not being treated with "respect and dignity" by the present management and this could have a negative impact on their ability to perform duties.

"We have always been committed to Air India's success and have gone above and beyond to ensure that we provide our passengers with the best possible experience," the pilots said in the petition.

The pilots also said that they understand the challenges being faced by the airline are complex and added that "we are committed to working with the company to find solutions that will benefit all stakeholders".

"However, we feel that our concerns are not being heard or addressed by the current HR team.

"We are therefore respectfully requesting your assistance in addressing these issues," the pilots said in the petition.

As the Chairman Emeritus of Air India, "we believe that your benevolent leadership can help us to find a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved", they added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MF inflows, equity mkt performance witness decoupling
MF inflows, equity mkt performance witness decoupling
HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away
HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away
Weak guidance, muted sentiment to weigh on IT outlook
Weak guidance, muted sentiment to weigh on IT outlook
Very easy to lose confidence: Jason Roy
Very easy to lose confidence: Jason Roy
BJP doesn't want a single Muslim vote: Eshwarappa
BJP doesn't want a single Muslim vote: Eshwarappa
CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia
CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia
WFI chief is being protected by the govt: Sibal
WFI chief is being protected by the govt: Sibal

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Supply shocks led to price rise during pandemic: SBI

Supply shocks led to price rise during pandemic: SBI

After strong run, retail demand feels the fatigue

After strong run, retail demand feels the fatigue

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances