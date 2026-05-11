India's AI Job Market Sees 20% Growth: Minister

India's IT sector is undergoing a significant transformation, with AI job demand surging by 15-20% and substantial investments pouring into data centres and digital infrastructure.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Demand for AI-related jobs in India is growing by 15-20 per cent, signalling a significant shift in the IT industry.

The Indian government has waived taxes on data centres until 2047, attracting approximately USD 200 billion in investments.

India is developing three major subsea cable networks to enhance its digital infrastructure and global connectivity.

HP has commenced manufacturing AI servers in India, with the government encouraging other tech giants like Google to follow suit.

Union Electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that many parts of the IT industry need to be transformed, and the demand for AI-related jobs is growing in the country by 15-20 per cent.

AI Job Market Growth in India

While speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, the minister appealed to industry players to partner with the IT industry body Nasscom to prepare talents in the country to ride on the new wave of technology.

"I am constantly in touch with our IT industry. They feel that the AI job growth will be kind of, it's almost like it's growing almost 15-20 per cent. Yes, many other parts of the IT industry will have to be transformed now, but the AI-related job growth is happening," Vaishnaw said.

Investments in Data Centres

The minister said that with the government waiving off taxes on data centres till 2047, there is a huge surge in investments in the segment.

"We are seeing investments coming in, close to about USD 200 billion worth of investment is coming in the data centre economy," Vaishnaw said.

Expanding Digital Infrastructure

He said that the country is building three large subsea cable networks in addition to the existing ones.

"One is from Vizag to Australia and then on to the US. The second is across the southern coast of India, the peninsula, going to the Middle East, then going to Europe and then to the east coast of the US. The third one will be taken to Cape of Good Hope and then go to the US. These three large subsea cable networks and some more are under planning now, will give us a big base of digital infra, which will be an important part of our growth journey in the coming years," Vaishnaw said.

AI Server Manufacturing in India

The minister said HP has started manufacturing AI servers in India, and now he has requested Google and some other players to start production of servers locally.