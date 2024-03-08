News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Legal framework against deepfakes after polls, says IT minister

Legal framework against deepfakes after polls, says IT minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 08, 2024 18:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government asked digital platforms to provide technical and business process solutions to prevent and weed out misinformation that can potentially harm society and democracy, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

IMAGE: Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

He added that a well-thought legal structure against deepfakes and misinformation will be finalised after the elections.

 

With poll season in India up ahead, digital platforms have upped election integrity efforts over the past weeks, while the government, through advisories and missives, has conveyed its zero tolerance for deepfakes and misinformation circulating on social media and other platforms.

"...Misinformation in a vibrant and diverse democracy like ours, can really be very harmful. It can be harmful for society, for democracy, for the electoral process, and it can really impact our future and harmony of the society in a big way," Vaishnaw told PTI in a recent interview.

"...So, we have been very categorical in our discussions with the platforms...they have taken many steps, they are continuously taking many steps, and immediately after the elections are over, we will certainly be coming up with very well thought-through legal structure...." 

Asked whether this will be done through the proposed Digital India Act (that will succeed the archaic IT Act 2000), Minister for IT and Communications Vaishnaw said, "Either as part of that or a separate law also can be thought of (on deepfakes and misinformation).

Last week, the government issued an advisory for social media and other platforms to label under-trial Artificial Intelligence models and prevent the hosting of unlawful content, just days after Google drew widespread criticism over its AI tool Gemini's objectionable response to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nations across the world have raised their guard over the risk posed by AI bias, digital misinformation and falsehoods, as global experts warn that AI-generated deceptions could undermine electoral processes.

Earlier this year, the World Economic Forum had warned that misinformation and disinformation supercharged by AI could pose great global risk, particularly with elections scheduled in major nations.

Nearly half of the world's population heads to the polls in what is being dubbed as a bumper year of elections. Polls are scheduled in nearly 60 nations and regions across the world in 2024, including the world's largest democracies India and the US.

Globally top technology companies like Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic have joined forces and pledged action to prevent harmful and deceptive AI content that could interfere in elections taking place across geographies this year.

"The platforms must start taking responsibility for what they publish. They are doing that in a great way, they have their own policies. Many of those policies are today leading to either taking down something or they have their own algorithms.

"So, the platforms have been very clearly told that they must come out with technical as well as business process solutions, by which the deepfakes and misinformation can be prevented from getting onto the platform," Vaishnaw said.

Responding to a question on critics' charge that provisions of new regulations and rules are leading to censorship and government overreach, the minister said that quite on the contrary, the entire digital legal framework - created after long-drawn, thorough consultation with all stakeholders - is "basically empowering people" and "making the internet safe".

"It is making sure that platforms, which have such a big impact on our lives today, are under an obligation to protect our privacy. They have the obligation today because of this legal framework to make sure that users are protected.

"So, it is actually empowering our citizens and people, and making sure that personal information is protected. That is the attempt to this legal framework," he said, citing the wide consultation that has preceded the crafting of Digital Personal Data Protection legislation as well as the Telecommunications Bill.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Deepfakes threat to democracy, will clamp down: Govt
Deepfakes threat to democracy, will clamp down: Govt
Govt to help citizens file deepfake FIRs against cos
Govt to help citizens file deepfake FIRs against cos
Rashmika's deepfake: Govt advisory to social media cos
Rashmika's deepfake: Govt advisory to social media cos
Feel like I'm still in jail: Ex-DU prof GN Saibaba
Feel like I'm still in jail: Ex-DU prof GN Saibaba
SEE: Km-long queue of Lord Shiva devotees in Mumbai
SEE: Km-long queue of Lord Shiva devotees in Mumbai
How France plans to use AI to keep Paris 2024 safe
How France plans to use AI to keep Paris 2024 safe
JEE aspirant kills self in Kota, fifth since Jan
JEE aspirant kills self in Kota, fifth since Jan
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Deepfake a problem for holding safe, fair polls: Govt

Deepfake a problem for holding safe, fair polls: Govt

Why Deepfakes Are A MENACE

Why Deepfakes Are A MENACE

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances