HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » AI 171 Crash: 'Mood Is Grim' At Tata HQ

AI 171 Crash: 'Mood Is Grim' At Tata HQ

By Dev Chatterjee
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 13, 2025 11:00 IST

x

The crash has dealt a blow to the conglomerate's efforts to turn around Air India, especially following its merger with Vistara in 2024.

IMAGE: A view of Tata Group headquarters Bombay House in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Grief hung heavy over Bombay House, Tata Group's iconic headquarters, after a London-bound Air India Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday -- one of the deadliest air disasters in recent Indian aviation history.

The mood inside the building, usually abuzz with activity, was subdued as news trickled in of the tragedy involving the airline the group had reacquired just over two years ago.

The Tata Group, which took back the reins of Air India in January 2022, moved quickly to activate its crisis response and emergency protocols, a group source said. "Everyone is shaken -- the mood is grim," said an executive.

The crash has dealt a blow to the conglomerate's efforts to turn around Air India, especially following its merger with Vistara in 2024.

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran rushed to Ahmedabad on Thursday and met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to assess the situation.

'An emergency centre has been activated and a support team set up for families seeking information,' Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

Tata Sons, the group's holding company, holds a majority stake in Air India alongside Singapore Airlines.

Tata Trusts Chairman and Tata Sons director Noel Naval Tata, who works out of Bombay House, also monitored developments, as several planned events were called off in the aftermath.

The group was scheduled to unveil a new concept car from Jaguar Land Rover on Saturday at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event was cancelled on Thursday evening.

A UK knighthood ceremony for Chandrasekaran, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.

For the Tata Group, the tragedy is a double blow.

Tata AIG General Insurance Company, part of the consortium that insured the aircraft, is expected to bear a portion of the financial liability.

However, most of the risk is reinsured, limiting direct exposure. A source said the airline's insurance premiums are likely to rise next year when the policy comes up for renewal.

The immediate focus remains on rescue operations and supporting the investigation, even as Tata executives assess the broader impact on the group's aviation strategy.

The airline, founded by the Tatas, was nationalised in 1953 and reacquired in 2022 after the Narendra Modi government decided to privatise it.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Dev Chatterjee
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'
'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'
DNA Tests To Find Out Victims' Identities
DNA Tests To Find Out Victims' Identities
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 2

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

VIDEOS

Amit Shah visits Ahmedabad hospital to check on victims of plane crash1:45

Amit Shah visits Ahmedabad hospital to check on victims...

PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad day after deadly Air India flight crash1:21

PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad day after deadly Air India...

Amit Shah arrives at Air India plane crash site 5:35

Amit Shah arrives at Air India plane crash site

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD