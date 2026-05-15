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IIT-Dharwad And Aequs Group Launch Joint R&D Facility

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 15, 2026 16:44 IST

Aequs Group and IIT-Dharwad have joined forces to launch an advanced research and development facility, fostering innovation in materials science and manufacturing.

Key Points

  • Aequs Group and IIT-Dharwad have partnered to establish an advanced R&D facility.
  • The new facility will focus on materials science and manufacturing innovation.
  • The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial applications.
  • The R&D centre will support advanced material characterisation and manufacturing process optimisation.
  • The partnership seeks to strengthen India's advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

Diversified precision engineering and contract manufacturing firm Aequs Group, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology -Dharwad, has set up an advanced research and development facility for materials science and manufacturing innovation at the latter's campus, the company said on Friday.

This initiative lays the foundation for a dedicated "IIT Dharwad 'Â Aequs Research and Development Center," in the coming days to accelerate applied research, foster innovation, and bridge the gap between laboratory science and industrial application.

 

Advanced Material Characterisation

The facility is equipped to support advanced material characterisation, failure analysis, manufacturing process simulation and optimisation, enabling deeper industry-academia collaboration in precision-driven manufacturing domains, Aequs said.

Strengthening India's Manufacturing Ecosystem

"This partnership reflects Aequs' long-term commitment to strengthening India's advanced manufacturing ecosystem through sustained investments in research, innovation, and skill development," said Aravind Melligeri, Executive Chairman and CEO, Aequs Ltd.

Moreover, he said, the collaboration will enhance IIT Dharwad's applied research capabilities and industry engagement, apart from enabling Aequs to deliver products to its customers.

Academia-Industry Integration

"The operationalisation of this advanced materials R&D facility with Aequs marks an important step in strengthening industry-aligned research at IIT Dharwad. This collaboration provides our students and researchers with direct exposure to real-world manufacturing challenges, while enabling meaningful contributions to high-impact industrial innovation. We see this as a model for deep academia-industry integration in emerging areas of materials science and advanced manufacturing," said Venkappayya R. Desai, Director, IIT-Dharwad.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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