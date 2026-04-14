HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Andhra Pradesh Inaugurates Quantum Facility to Boost Indigenous Tech Manufacturing

Andhra Pradesh Inaugurates Quantum Facility to Boost Indigenous Tech Manufacturing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 14:42 IST

x

Andhra Pradesh has inaugurated India's first quantum reference facility, a significant step towards building a sovereign hardware ecosystem and accelerating the indigenous manufacturing of advanced quantum computing systems.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Andhra Pradesh launches India's first quantum reference facility (AQRF) to foster indigenous quantum technology development.
  • The AQRF, featuring Amaravati 1S and 1Q, is designed, assembled, and tested in India, promoting a domestic supply chain.
  • The facility aims to provide open access to quantum hardware, enabling researchers and industry to test components under real conditions.
  • The initiative seeks to break global monopolies in critical quantum subsystems and establish Amaravati as a global quantum technology hub.
  • The AQRF will support workforce development, benchmarking standards, and certification frameworks for quantum components.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched a quantum reference facility here aimed at building India's "first sovereign hardware ecosystem" and accelerating indigenous manufacturing of advanced computing systems.

The CM launched the facility at a private college in the greenfield capital city, dedicating the AQRF, comprising Amaravati 1S and Amaravati 1Q, to the nation.

 

Developed under the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative, the systems are India's "first indigenously built" open-access quantum computers, designed, assembled, and tested domestically with a supply chain spanning multiple institutions.

The launch, held on World Quantum Day, is expected to position Amaravati as a "major global hub for quantum technologies" and the anchor node of a future national network of quantum facilities.

Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility is India's national quantum hardware testing ground, enabling validation, benchmarking, and certification of quantum components under real operating conditions, according to an earlier press release.

The facility addresses a major global gap where access to quantum hardware remains restricted, expensive, or opaque, limiting India's ability to test and develop its own components.

Functionality and Access

AQRF will function as a fully instrumented platform where researchers, startups, and industry can directly access, observe, and test components such as processors, cryogenic systems, amplifiers, and control electronics.

The initiative is built on a predominantly domestic supply chain, with around 85 per cent of components manufactured within India, marking the "first time a full-stack quantum system" has been assembled indigenously, the press release said.

The facility also aims to break "global monopolies" in critical subsystems such as dilution refrigerators, control electronics, and precision hardware.

The project has been executed through a consortium consisting of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and others, which acted as the system integrator.

The manufacturing of quantum systems requires a reference facility where components can be tested at extreme temperatures close to minus 273 degrees Celsius, the lowest possible in the universe, to activate qubits and ensure performance, Chief Minister's Secretary P S Pradyumna said earlier.

Benefits and Future Plans

Unlike imported systems that operate as closed "black boxes", AQRF allows full visibility and hands-on access, enabling students and researchers to study and innovate directly.

The facility will also support workforce development, benchmarking standards, and certification frameworks, while enabling government and industry procurement of validated quantum components.

The state government is also focusing on large-scale skilling initiatives and plans to develop a dedicated quantum hardware ecosystem to support manufacturing and innovation, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Andhra Pradesh to Launch India's First Indigenous Quantum Computers
Andhra Pradesh to Launch India's First Indigenous Quantum Computers
Andhra Pradesh to Unveil India's First Indigenous Quantum Computing Test Beds
Andhra Pradesh to Unveil India's First Indigenous Quantum Computing Test Beds
Karnataka Enhances Quantum Computing Capabilities with QpiAI System at IIIT Dharwad
Karnataka Enhances Quantum Computing Capabilities with QpiAI System at IIIT Dharwad
India readies plan to be a global semiconductor giant
India readies plan to be a global semiconductor giant
Space Economy Takes Off in Andhra Pradesh
Space Economy Takes Off in Andhra Pradesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Meet Yuji: The Baby Monkey Melting Hearts in Guadalajara3:13

Meet Yuji: The Baby Monkey Melting Hearts in Guadalajara

PM Modi's high-voltage roadshow draws massive crowd in UP's Saharanpur3:47

PM Modi's high-voltage roadshow draws massive crowd in...

Actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita attend Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple2:42

Actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita attend Bhasma Aarti at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO