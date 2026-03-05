HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cheerio AI Raises Rs 8 Crore in Seed Funding Round

Cheerio AI Raises Rs 8 Crore in Seed Funding Round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 05, 2026 13:56 IST

Cheerio AI, a Bengaluru-based AI customer engagement platform, has successfully raised Rs 8 crore in seed funding to fuel the development of its multi-modal AI capabilities and expand its reach in the customer engagement market.

Key Points

  • Cheerio AI secured Rs 8 crore in seed funding led by Artha Venture Fund II to enhance its AI customer engagement platform.
  • The funding will be used to develop multi-modal AI capabilities, including a proprietary small-model large language model (LLM) for ad generation.
  • Cheerio AI plans to expand its platform from messaging to include voice and video communication channels.
  • The company aims to grow its team in engineering, AI, enterprise sales, and customer success to support scaling and global expansion.
  • Cheerio AI unifies marketing, support, sales, and communication workflows into a single platform for seamless customer engagement.

AI-powered customer engagement platform Cheerio AI has raised Rs 8 crore in a seed funding round led by Artha Venture Fund II (AVF II), with participation from Hyderabad Angels, TiE Angels, LetsVenture, Invention Engine, alongside angel investors Arjun Vaidya, Anand Shahni, Vivek Mathur, Ajeet Khurana, and Nitin Verma.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to use the capital to build multi-modal AI capabilities, including a proprietary small-model LLM for ad generation, scale Cheerio AI from messaging into voice and video, expand AI-driven automations, and strengthen enterprise-grade capabilities, according to a company statement.

 

The Bengaluru-based company intends to deploy the raised capital to develop multi-modal AI capabilities. These include a proprietary small-model large language model for ad generation, expansion of Cheerio AI from messaging to voice and video, growth in AI-driven automations, and enhancement of enterprise-grade features, a company statement said.

Expansion Plans

Over the next 6 months, Cheerio AI also plans to grow its team across engineering, AI, enterprise sales, and customer success to support scaling and global expansion.

Cheerio AI Platform

Cheerio unifies marketing, support, sales, and communication workflows into a single platform to enable enterprises to engage customers seamlessly across channels such as WhatsApp, email, SMS, social DMs, and in-app messaging.

