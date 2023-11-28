News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 1/4th of Indian carriers' aircraft may be grounded by March-end: CAPA

1/4th of Indian carriers' aircraft may be grounded by March-end: CAPA

By Deepak Patel
November 28, 2023 17:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nearly 200 of the 789 aircraft of Indian carriers are expected to be grounded by the end of March due to ongoing supply chain issues, according to the report released on Monday by CAPA India.

Aircraft

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

At present, 161-166 aircraft are grounded.

"More aircraft will be on the ground than expected due to serious supply chain issues, which were supposed to improve but actually deteriorated," it noted.

"This (groundings) is also creating a shortage of parking bays, with aircraft being parked at hangars and MROs.

"If the numbers increase, the parking challenges will become more acute," it stated.

Earlier this month, IndiGo stated that approximately 35 additional aircraft would be grounded in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 due to new powder metal defects in Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines.

According to CAPA India, currently, 55 IndiGo planes are grounded, and this number is projected to exceed 90 by the end of March.

Meanwhile, domestic traffic is expected to grow by 15 per cent Y-o-Y in 2023-24 to 155 million, according to the report.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Deepak Patel
Source: source
 
Print this article
Can Sensex Hit 86,000 in 2024?
Can Sensex Hit 86,000 in 2024?
Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans
Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans
Want To Buy A Car? Juicy Offers Coming!
Want To Buy A Car? Juicy Offers Coming!
Softer UAPA sections slapped on students: J-K police
Softer UAPA sections slapped on students: J-K police
Secrets From The MasterChef Kitchen...
Secrets From The MasterChef Kitchen...
'India and Pakistan fans have elephant's memory'
'India and Pakistan fans have elephant's memory'
20 held in Lanka for observing Prabhakaran's birthday
20 held in Lanka for observing Prabhakaran's birthday

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Gandhigiri To Recover Bad Loans

Gandhigiri To Recover Bad Loans

No Major Cash Outflows In Winter Session

No Major Cash Outflows In Winter Session

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances