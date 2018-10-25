I'd love to travel to India and meet Ranveer: Arsenal star Ozil

October 25, 2018 12:45 IST

IMAGE: Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil, right, with Ranveer Singh. Photograph: Mesut Ozil/Twitter

Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil expressed his desire to travel to India and meet his 'friend' Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

"I'd love to travel to India in the near future ... and visit my friend @RanveerOfficial," the German replied when asked about his plans to visit to India, by a fan on Twitter.



The Bajirao Mastani star was quick to respond to the midfielder, saying he is waiting for him with 'open arms'.



Ranveer also promised 'some sweet memories' whenever the Arsenal star travels to India.



"India awaits you with open arms and a whole lotta warmth, Mesut Bhai! promise you some sweet memories! Soon... Insha Allah! ♥" he tweeted.



Ranveer, who is a passionate sports lover, recently had a fan moment with the Arsenal player. Taking to his Instagram the actor had shared a picture posing with "a true champion.'



"An absolute pleasure meeting @m10_official A thorough gentleman...full of warmth, humility & grace. A true champion. Thank you for hosting us today," he had captioned the image.



Recently, Ranveer attended various international football matches and was spotted cheering for his favourite teams.

Ranveer will marry Deepika Padukone on November 14-15 in Lake Como, Italy, and it will be interesting to see if Ozil attends the grand wedding of the two Bollywood stars.