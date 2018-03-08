PHOTOS: Meet the first ever 'Boxer Barbie'!

March 08, 2018 09:04 IST

IMAGE: Boxer and Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness to mark International Women's Day. Photograph Courtesy: Mattel

Two time Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams has been transformed into a Barbie doll to celebrate International Women's Day.

The Nicola Adams doll -- the first ever 'Boxer Barbie' -- is the athlete in miniature, complete with boxing gloves, sports gear emblazoned with her trademark 'Lioness' nickname, and her distinctive cropped hairstyle.

IMAGE: The Nicola Adams doll – the first ever boxer Barbie – is the athlete in miniature. Photograph Courtesy: Mattel

Manufacturers Mattel said they chose Adams because of her outstanding contributions to boxing.

"I am so excited and honoured to be Barbie's first ever boxer Barbie," said Adams, who won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

As an inspiration for countless little girls, who is Adams's role model? She reveals her mother and Mohammad Ali have always been her inspirations.

IMAGE: The 2018 'sheroes'. Photograph Courtesy: Mattel

Adams is one of the inspirational modern-day women getting immortalized with their own 'Shero' dolls for International Women's Day.

The 2018 'sheroes' include American snowboarder Chloe Kim, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart, Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin, Polish journalist Martyna Wojciechowska (the second Polish woman to conquer the Seven Summits), Chinese philanthropist and actor Guan Xiaotong, and many more.