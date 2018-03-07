India pacer Shami reacts to allegations of cheating on his wife

Last updated on: March 07, 2018 12:09 IST

India pacer Shami allegedly had multiple affairs, tortured wife

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's picture with his wife Hasin Jehan on Facebook.

India pacer Mohammed Shami has reacted to the reports accusing him of cheating on and abusing his wife.

In stunning revelations made by his wife Hasin Jahan, the Indian pacer has been accused of being unfaithful in the marriage.

She has also accused him of torturing her both mentally and physically for over two years.

Defending himself, Shami wrote on his Twitter page: "I'm Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai.” ("Whatever news is circulating around regarding my personal life, it is all a complete lie. This is a big conspiracy against me to malign my name and to ruin my game").

Stunning reports by ABP News and Bhaskar Hindi have revealed that Jehan shared photographs, including screenshots of the fast bowler’s alleged chats with multiple women. Jahan claimed she found Shami’s phone along with some male contraceptives hidden in his BMW car.

Jahan plans to take legal actions against her husband and his family members, whom she has accused of torture and attempt to kill her.

Shami is currently in Dharamsala for the Deodhar Trophy tri-series.