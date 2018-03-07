What do you think of Dhoni's new avatar?

Last updated on: March 07, 2018 12:35 IST

IMAGE: A screenshot of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's TV commercial for 'Snickers'.



Mahendra Singh Dhoni first caught the nation's attention with his long locks, and by the looks of it has done it again!

Known more for his changing hairstyles than his on-field endeavours in the initial part of his career, the World Cup-winning captain unveiled a new hairstyle, this time for a TV ad!

Dhoni, besides his swashbuckling batting, has always hogged the limelight with his style statements.

In the latest ad for a chocolate brand, the 36-year-old sports hair extensions.

Video: Kind, courtesy: Snickers India/Twitter

The commercial captures a humorous locker room conversation where Dhoni, dressed as a warrior, speaks Bhojpuri while playing a popular character from the movie 'Baahubali'.

India's most successful captain will next be seen in action in the 11th season of the Indian Premier League, when he leads Chennai Super Kings, who return to the T20 league after a two-year suspension.

