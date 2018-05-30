Historic! First J&K club to qualify for I-League

rediff.com

May 30, 2018 21:10 IST

Real Kashmir FC

IMAGE: Real Kashmir FC players celebrate. Photograph: Real Kashmir FC/Twitter

Real Kashmir FC, on Tuesday, became the first football club from Jammu and Kashmir to qualify for the country's top tier I-League after they won the second division league by beating Hindustan FC 3-2 in Bengaluru.

 

The side from the Kashmir Valley emerged winner of second division league as they secured seven points -- from two wins and a draw -- from three matches in the final round.

Only the winning team of the second division league is promoted to the I-League. Real Kashmir FC will now play in the I-League season 2018-19.

Real Kashmir scored through Ifham Tariq Mir (22nd minute), Danish Farooq (42nd) and Nadong Bhutia (67th) while Kushant Chauhan (34th & 80th) was on target for Hindustan FC at the FSV Arena.

David Robertson's Srinagar-based side only needed a point today to win the title and promotion on the final day of the 2nd Division League season, but they produced a clinically efficient performance to win the match and create history.

All India Football Federation congratulated Real Kashmir FC for clinching the 2017-18 2nd Division League to become the first club from Kashmir to qualify for the I-League.

"Congratulations Real Kashmir FC for becoming the first club from Kashmir to qualify for the I-League. I am sure the achievement will inspire the youth to take up the beautiful game and take our Country to higher echelons of International Football," AIFF President Praful Patel said in his statement.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, "The I-League finds a new centre in the next edition and AIFF's vision of a pan Indian league has further been substantiated. Congratulations and good luck for the next edition."

