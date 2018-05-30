Celebrated discus thrower Vikas Gowda retires

India’s top discus thrower Vikas Gowda has retired, the Athletics Federation of India confirmed on Wednesday.
“@vikgo70 Vikas Gowda, #India's greatest discuss thrower, Olympian, CWG2014 gold medallist retires from Athletics. Thanks, Vikas for serving Indian athletics & taking it to great heights. All the best Champ! @g_rajaraman @PTI_News @kaypeem @IndiaSports @Ra_THORe @Media_SAI,” AFI tweeted.
This development comes just over two months before the 2018 Asian Games that will be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.
