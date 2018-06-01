French Open PIX: Zverev comes back from brink, Keys fends off Osaka

Last updated on: June 01, 2018 19:46 IST

Images from Day 6 of the French Open in Paris on Friday.

Zverev comes back from brink to reach last 16

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev consoles Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur after winning their third round match. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Second seed Alexander Zverev saved a match point on his way to a five-set win over Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 in the third round of the French Open on Friday, securing his first trip to the last 16 at Roland Garros.

The German Wunderkid, 21, looked to be on the brink of another disappointing early exit from a Grand Slam, with 26th seed Dzumhur serving for the match at 5-4 in the fourth set. But Zverev held his nerve to force a tiebreak, which he won comfortably.

Matching Zverev for power and stamina and showing a fine touch, with multiple winning drop shots, Dzumhur took the match to his bigger opponent, pushing the German to his second five-set encounter in a row.

In their only previous meeting, last year in Shenzen, Dzumhur won in straight sets and he showed confidence throughout on Friday, until the closing stages.

Zverev's win, which secures his spot in the fourth round in Paris, was his first against a top 50 player in a Grand Slam.

Keys fends off Osaka to reach last 16

IMAGE: Madison Keys of the US reacts during her third round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

American 13th seed Madison Keys overcame a second-set wobble to beat Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-1, 7-6(7) and reach the last 16 of the French Open for the second time on Friday.

A match between two of the biggest hitters on the WTA Tour failed to really catch fire on a cool and half-empty Suzanne Lenglen Court with Keys helped on her way to the first set by a succession of wild errors from Osaka.

Keys broke for a 3-1 lead in the second set and looked to be closing in on a straightforward victory when 21st seed Osaka suddenly found her range and levelled the set.

Osaka's mini-revival looked to have fizzled out when she dropped serve with a double-fault at 4-4.

Keys squandered a match point in the next game, however, and the 23-year-old U.S. Open runner-up looked increasingly tight as the set moved into a tiebreaker.

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Osaka led 4-1 but Keys dragged it back to 4-4 with a searing backhand pass but faced a set point at 5-6 and needed some superb defence to fend off the fired-up Japanese.

Keys saved another set point at 6-7, this time with a booming first serve. She then wrong-footed Osaka to bring up a second match point and was relieved as her opponent coughed up another double-fault to end the contest.

She will face either fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu next.

Keys is one of three Americans to reach the third round with Sloane Stephens, who beat her in the Flushing Meadows final last year, and three-times champion Serena Williams also in the hunt.

Svitolina falls short again

IMAGE: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her third round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Elina Svitolina's French Open breakthrough was again put on hold on Friday when the Ukrainian fourth seed was knocked out 6-3, 7-5 in the third round by Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu.

The 23-year-old Svitolina, who trains at Roland Garros and was a quarter-finalist in 2015 and 2017, had been tipped as one of the potential winners for the second year in a row after winning the Italian Open, but she never found her groove on Court One.

She dropped serve five times and made 29 unforced errors, bowing out on the first match point when she buried another forehand into the net.

Buzarnescu, who reached the final in Prague on clay last month, next faces American 13th seed Madison Keys, the 2017 US Open runner-up.

Verdasco downs Dimitrov in straight sets

IMAGE: Spain's Fernando Verdasco in action during his third round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Grigor Dimitrov's French Open hopes bit the dust as the fourth seed was outplayed by Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in the third round on Friday, the Bulgarian losing 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-4.

Dimitrov was pushed to five sets by American Jared Donaldson in the previous round and once he failed to convert four set points in the 12th game of the opener against Verdasco and lost the ensuing tiebreak, he looked flat.

The aggressive left-handed Spaniard broke twice in the second set and although he allowed Dimitrov back from 4-2 in the third, he broke again to claim his third career win against the 27-year-old.

Verdasco has now reached the last 16 in Paris for the seventh time and will hope to finally break through that barrier having fallen at that stage on six occasions.