IPL betting: Actor Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police

June 01, 2018 16:11 IST

Arbaaz Khan

Bollywood actor-producer and Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan was on Friday summoned by the Thane police for questioning, in the Indian Premier League betting scam, TV news channels reported.

According to India Today, Arbaaz has been asked to visit the Thane Police station's crime branch department to record his statement.

Reportedly, the summons were issued after bookie Sonu Jalan, who was been arrested recently, revealed that the actor had bet huge sum of money on cricket matches during the recently-concluded 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

