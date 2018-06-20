rediff.com

World Cup: Suarez gives Uruguay the lead vs Saudi

Last updated on: June 20, 2018 21:10 IST

IMAGE: A Uruguay fan wears a Luis Suarez mask during the FIFA World Cup Group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Luiz Suarez scored in his 100th appearance for Uruguay as he gave his team a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute, against Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais missed the corner as he came off his line to clear it, presenting Suarez with an easy tap in to score the opening goal for Uruguay.

Earlier, Uruguay went in with experience for their second Group A game against Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena as they aim to qualify for the knockout phase with one game to spare on Wednesday.

Cristian Rodriguez, 32, and Carlos Sanchez, 33, were named in the starting line-up with wingers Giorgian De Arrascaeta, 24, and Nahitan Nandez, 22, sliding to the substitutes' bench.

 

Uruguay will qualify for the last-16 if they beat Saudi Arabia, a result that would also send hosts Russia through.

