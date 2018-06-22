rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » World Cup: Croatia crush Argentina 3-0 to reach knockout stage

World Cup: Croatia crush Argentina 3-0 to reach knockout stage

Last updated on: June 22, 2018 01:43 IST

Luka Modric

IMAGE: Croatia’s Luka Modric celebrates with teammates after beating Argentina. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Classy Croatia handed Argentina a 3-0 drubbing to claim a place in the World Cup knockout stage thanks to goals by Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic in their Group D match on Thursday.

 

Ante Rebic

IMAGE: Ante Rebic of Croatia celebrates after scoring his team's first goal. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rebic seized on a gaffe by keeper Willy Caballero to open the way to victory for the Balkan side before a superb strike from outside the area by captain Modric 10 minutes from time with Rakitic putting the icing on the cake in added time.

Twice champions Argentina face a struggle to reach the last 16 even with Lionel Messi in their ranks after taking one point from their first two games. Croatia top the group with six.

Argentina’s woes began when Caballero picked up a backpass and inexplicably lobbed it towards Rebic, who twisted in the air to whack in a volley in the 53rd minute.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Luka Modric, FIFA, Croatia, Argentina, Ivan Rakitic
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use