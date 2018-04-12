CWG Updates: Wrestlers Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware in final

Last updated on: April 12, 2018 09:48 IST

IMAGE: India's Sushil Kumar reacts after pinning down Jevon Balfour of Canada in the 66 kg men's freestyle wrestling at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar made sure of a medal at the Commonwealth Games after a fluent victory over Connor Evans of Australia in the men's 74 kg wrestling semi-finals on Thursday.

It was another easy outing for the Glasgow Games gold medallist, who entered the semi-finals with a thumping win over Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt 11-0.

The defending champion will meet Johannes Botha of South Africa in the gold medal round.

The medal rounds commence at 12.05 IST.

Sushil also easily won his first bout at the Games, defeating Canada's 23-year-old Jevon Balfour in the round of 16.

Rahul Aware also made it to the final in the men's 57 kg freestyle.

He made the grade after a 12-8 victory over Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal! Aware.

He wlll take on Canada's Steven Takahashi in the final.

The veteran grappler had earlier beaten George Ramm 11-0.

Babita Phogat will meet Canada's Diana Weicker in the final in the women's 53 kg Nordic style wrestling.

In her semi-final bout, she needed a little less than two minutes to beat Sri Lanka's Deepika Dilhani.

Earlier, she defeated Nigeria's 19-year-old Bose Samuel 2-1. It was Samuel who was ahead after winning a technical point as Babita failed to score a point within her stipulated time.

In he next round she got the better of Australia's Cariss Holland 4-0.

Kiran Bishnoi lost 10-0 to to Nigeria's Blessing Onyebuchi in the women's 76 kg semi-final bout, but is in contention for a bronze through the repechage.

She will meet Katouskia Pariadhaven of Mauritius in the bronze medal match.

Arpinder qualifies for Triple Jump final

In track and field, Arpinder Singh made the men's triple jump final after topping his group and finishing second overall in the qualifying round.

The bronze-medallist from the 2014 Commonwealth Games qualified with an effort of 16.39 metres.

The National record-holder, whose personal best is 17.17 metres finished behind Dominica's Yordanys Garcia.

Garcia was the only one to enter the final after achieving the qualifying mark of 16.75 metres.

The other Indian in fray, A V Rakesh Babu qualified 12th with an effort of 15.98 metres.

The two Indians will next be in action on April 14 during the final.