CWG Boxing: Mary Kom coasts into final; heartbreak for Sarita

Last updated on: April 11, 2018 09:46 IST

M C Mary Kom

IMAGE: Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku of Sri Lanka, right, and MC Mary Kom of India compete in the women's 45-48kg semi-finals.Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Five-time world champion M C Mary Kom entered the final in the 48 kg class at the Commonwealth Games, scoring a 5-0 verdict over Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi, on Wednesday.

 

The 35-year-old Indian pugilist started off strongly and scored repeatedly in the first round.

In the second, with the Sri Lankan choosing to stay behind and use her long reach, Mary kept a safe distance and effected the odd punch.

The third round was a formality after Mary knew she was up on the judges' scoring. After launching with two punches she danced around the ring, opting for safety, to seal a comfortable victory.

All the five judges gave her identical 30-27 scores.

Mary, who had made it to the semi-finals with an easy 5-0 win over Scotland's Megan Gordon, will meet Kristina O’Hara of Nigeria, who beat New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny 5-0.

The final will be fought on April 14.

Gaurav Solanki also confirmed India yet another medal after beating Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama in the men's 52kg quarter-finals.

Sarita Devi

IMAGE: Australia’s Anja Stridsman and India’s Sarita Devi in action in the women's 60kg quarter-finals.Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Later in the day, Australia's Anja Stridsman proved too good for India's Sarita Devi in a 60 kg quarter-final, winning by a unanimous decision. Sarita bowed out without a medal.

