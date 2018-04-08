CWG Updates: Weightlifter Thakur wins bronze

Last updated on: April 08, 2018 12:19 IST

IMAGE: Vikas Thakur of India celebrates a lift in the men's 94kg final. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

India's Vikas Thakur won bronze in men’s 94 kg weightlifting. He lifted a total of 351 kg to clinch the medal.

In his second attempt in Snatch lifted 156 kg and in his final attempted he was successful in lifting 159 kg.

Thakur’s entry weight in clean and jerk is 192 kg and lifts it. In his second and third attempt he dropped 200 kg weight.

Canada's Boady Santavy won silver and from nowhere Steven Kari took gold.

IMAGE: Shooter Saniya Shaikh. Photograph: Saniya Shaikh/Twitter

Shooting: Saniya Shaikh finishes 4th

Saniya Shaikh shot all six of her targets and was definitely a gold medal prospect in women’s skeet shooting final.

After 10 shots, Saniya slipped to second.

After 20 shots, Saniya slipped to fifth of six finalists. She finished fourth to miss out on the women’s skeet bronze.

Indian women's TT team in final, assured of medal

IMAGE: Manika Batra of India serves in her women’s table tennis team match against Kelly Sibley of England. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images.

The Indian women's table tennis team equalled its best ever performance at the Commonwealth Games by reaching the final on Sunday.

India blanked 3-0 England to set up a summit clash against favourites Singapore later on Sunday.

It is the second time the women's team had made a CWG final, having made its maiden appearance in the 2010 edition in Delhi.

Manika batra defeated Kelly Sibley 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 in the opening singles while Madhurika Patkar beat Tin-Tin Ho 11-7, 13-11, 10-12, 11-8 to extend the lead.

Patkar returned to action alongside the experienced Mouma Das in the doubles. They outplayed Sibley and Maria Tsaptsinos to seal the issue for India.

"I wasn't even thinking about how I was playing. I was just so pumped and taking the energy and motivation from the bench. We were 1-0 in front and I wanted to go all out to take the team to a 2-0 lead," said Patkar.

"Having the support from the men's team and my own women's team encouraged me to do my very best," she added.

On the final against a formidable Singapore, Das added: ""We would love all your support for tonight's game against Singapore. They are a very good team but we will play our best."

Singapore has been the most dominating side ever since table tennis was inducted into the games' program in 2002.

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak finishes eighth and last in the women’s vault final

Athletics: India's Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for the semi-final of Men's 400m