CWG Updates: Shooter Ankur Mittal bags bronze

Last updated on: April 11, 2018 11:46 IST

IMAGE: Ankur Mittal in action. Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Ankur Mittal/Facebook

After Shreyasi Singh, it was Ankur Mittal's turn to win medal for India.

Mittal finished on the third position with a score of 53 points and he won the bronze medal in double trap.

After 30 shots, Mittal had missed only two shots. He was on top with a score of 28.

Mittal continued to be on top with 37 points after 40 shots

But Mohd Ashab was eliminated after 40 shots.

IMAGE: Gold medallist Shreyasi Singh of India celebrates victory in the women's double trap. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Shreyasi Singh held her nerve and produced some excellent shooting to win the women's double trap gold medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Delhi girl shot 96 in the final and beat Australia's Emma Cox 2 shots to 1 in the shoot-off at Belmont Shooting Centre.

The other Indian contender in the field, Varsha Varman finished fourth with 86.

The bronze medal went to Scotland's Linda Pearson who shot 87 to finish a point ahead of Varsha, who held the third place for a while.

The 26-year-old Shreyasi, thus, improved on her silver medal-winning effort at the Glasgow Games four years ago.

Shreyasi was on the second position while Varsha was on the third position after three rounds.

Recently, she won a silver medal in the double trap event at the 2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships.

Shreyasi, whose grandfather and father served in the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) as its president, represented the country in two events at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games Delhi but failed to win a single medal.

The Delhi-born Shreyasi won the individual silver medal in double trap in Glasgow and followed that by winning a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

The result at the ongoing Games ensured the experienced shooter won the elusive gold.

IMAGE: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal celebrates. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

India's top paddlers, including the duo of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, comfortably progressed to the round of 16 in the doubles table tennis competition.

Sharath and Sathiyan thrashed Kiribati duo Tauramoa Miita and Nooa Takooa 3-0.

The Indian pair had no problems against their inexperienced opponents, convincing clinching the affair 11-2, 11-5, 11-6.

Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty defeated Guyana's Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 in another men's doubles round of 32 match.

Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Suthirtha Mukherjee got the better of Mauritius's Ruqayyah Kinoo and Sanjana Ramasawmy 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 in the women's doubles round of 32.

IMAGE: Dipika Pallikal competes. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Squash: Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik defeated Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery in Women's doubles by 11-8, 1-11, 11-8.

Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon defeated Wales duo Peter Creed and Joel Makin in Men's double by 11-7, 8-11, 11-10.