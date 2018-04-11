Mitharval wins 50m Pistol bronze; Jitu fails

Last updated on: April 11, 2018 09:10 IST

IMAGE: Australia’s Daniel Repacholi celebrates after winning gold in the 50 metres Pistol event with Bangladesh’s Shakil Ahmed, left, and India’s Om Prakash Mitharval at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Om Prakash Mitharval won his second medal at the Commonwealth Games, settling for bronze in the 50 metres Pistol event on Wednesday.

Australia’s Daniel Repacholi won the gold medal with a Games record score of 227.2, while Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh (220.5) the took silver.

Mitharval, who logged 201.1 points, had earlier won bronze in the 10 metre Air Pistol event, which was won by compatriot Jitu Rai.

Had he scored better than the 7.2 and 7.6 on his last two shots, he could have well taken silver.

Rai, however, failed to make it to the medal round in this time, being the first to be eliminated in the final round after a score of 105.

Earlier, Mitharval topped in qualification with 549 points after a series of 89, 90, 92 95, 89 and 94, which included six 10s.

Rai, the defending champion, placed sixth with 542 points after a series of 93, 91, 87, 89, 93 and 89, including eight 10s.