CWG 2018: Check out India's schedule on Day 2

Check out India's schedule on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, on Friday.
|Time (IST)
|Event
|Athlete
|04:30
|Lawn Bowls
|Women's Singles Section D - Round 3 (Pinki vs Litia Tikoisuva of Fiji)
|04:30
|Lawn Bowls
|Men's Triples Section A - Round 3 (India vs England)
|07:11
|Swimming
|Women's S9 100m Backstroke - Heat 1 (Kiran Tak)
|07:30
|Lawn Bowls
|Women's Singles Section D - Round 4 (Pinki vs Emma Firyana Saroji of Malaysia)
|08:32
|Cycling
|Women's Sprint Qualifying (Deborah Deborah/Aleena Reji)
|08:56
|Cycling
|Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying (Amritha Reghunath/Sonali Mayanglambam)
|09:02
|Boxing
|Men's 91kg - Round of 16 (Naman Tanwar vs Haruna Mhando of Tanzania)
|09:30
|Squash
|Men's Singles Round of 16 (Vikram Malhotra vs Nick Matthew of England)
|09:31
|Badminton
|Mixed Team Event Play Stage - Group A (India vs Scotland)
|10:00
|Hockey
|Women's Pool A (India vs Malaysia)
|10:47
|Cycling
|Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying (Manjeet Singh)
|11:30
|Lawn Bowls
|Men's Pairs Section D - Round 3 (India vs Scotland)
|11:30
|Lawn Bowls
|Women's Fours Section B - Round 3 (India vs England)
|13:30
|Squash
|Women's Singles Round of 16 (Joshna Chinappa vs Tamika Saxby of Australia)
|13:30
|Squash
|Women's Singles Round of 16 (Dipika Pallikal vs Alison Waters of England)
|14:30
|Lawn Bowls
|Men's Pairs Section D - Round 4 (India vs Samoa)
|14:32
|Boxing
|Men's 46-49 kg - Round of 16 (Amit vs Tetteh Sulemanu of Ghana)
|14:32
|Cycling
|Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 1 (Sahil Kumar)
|14:37
|Cycling
|Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 2 (Ranjit Singh)
|14:42
|Cycling
|Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 3 (Sanuraj Sanandaraj)
