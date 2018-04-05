rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG 2018: Check out India's schedule on Day 2

CWG 2018: Check out India's schedule on Day 2

Last updated on: April 05, 2018 18:15 IST

Check out India's schedule on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, on Friday.

Time (IST) Event Athlete
04:30 Lawn Bowls Women's Singles Section D - Round 3 (Pinki vs Litia Tikoisuva of Fiji)
04:30 Lawn Bowls Men's Triples Section A - Round 3 (India vs England)
07:11 Swimming Women's S9 100m Backstroke - Heat 1 (Kiran Tak)
07:30 Lawn Bowls Women's Singles Section D - Round 4 (Pinki vs Emma Firyana Saroji of Malaysia)
08:32 Cycling Women's Sprint Qualifying (Deborah Deborah/Aleena Reji)
08:56 Cycling Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying (Amritha Reghunath/Sonali Mayanglambam)
09:02 Boxing Men's 91kg - Round of 16 (Naman Tanwar vs Haruna Mhando of Tanzania)
09:30 Squash Men's Singles Round of 16 (Vikram Malhotra vs Nick Matthew of England)
09:31 Badminton Mixed Team Event Play Stage - Group A (India vs Scotland)
10:00 Hockey Women's Pool A (India vs Malaysia)
10:47 Cycling Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying (Manjeet Singh)
11:30 Lawn Bowls Men's Pairs Section D - Round 3 (India vs Scotland)
11:30 Lawn Bowls Women's Fours Section B - Round 3 (India vs England)
13:30 Squash Women's Singles Round of 16 (Joshna Chinappa vs Tamika Saxby of Australia)
13:30 Squash Women's Singles Round of 16 (Dipika Pallikal vs Alison Waters of England)
14:30 Lawn Bowls Men's Pairs Section D - Round 4 (India vs Samoa)
14:32 Boxing Men's 46-49 kg - Round of 16 (Amit vs Tetteh Sulemanu of Ghana)
14:32 Cycling Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 1 (Sahil Kumar)
14:37 Cycling Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 2 (Ranjit Singh)
14:42 Cycling Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 3 (Sanuraj Sanandaraj)
