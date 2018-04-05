Record-breaking Chanu wins India's first gold medal at CWG

Last updated on: April 05, 2018 12:48 IST

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu in action in the women's weightlifting 48kg category on day one of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre. Photograph: PTI

World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (48kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming three of them in a power-packed performance, to secure India's first gold medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, on Thursday.



In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and the Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg).

She then lifted more than double her body weight (103kg, 107kg and 110kg) in three successful attempts to claim the clean and jerk as well as the overall Games record.

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu celebrates after winning gold in the women's weightlifting 48kg category. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images







"I was not expecting to break records but I certainly wanted to break them when I came here. I can't put in words, how it feels right now," an exhausted but jubilant Chanu told PTI.



"I can only say that I have worked really hard to achieve this. I am very happy. This is my second CWG medal, it is such a good feeling," she added.

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu in action in the women's weightlifting 48kg category on day one of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images



The Indian ended with a total lift of 196kg (86kg+110kg), earning a massive applause from the fans at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.



"My next target is the Asian Games, I want to better this as well. It will be very tough and I have to work really hard for it. There was hardly any competition here but I still had to give my best," she said.



"The Asian region is the toughest in weightlifting because there is China and Thailand. But I am confident of a good performance," she added.o.

IMAGE: A jubilant Mirabai Chanu poses with her gold medal. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images



Her nearest but still a very distant rival, Amanda Braddock of Canada failed to complete a single lift in the clean and jerk after managing a best of 76kg in snatch.



Earlier, Gururaja Poojary claimed a silver medal in the men's 56kg event to open India's medal account in the quadrennial extravaganza.