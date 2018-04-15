Chong Wei stuns Srikanth for men's singles gold

Last updated on: April 15, 2018 10:06 IST

IMAGE: India's Kidambi Srikanth in action. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters.

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei staged a magnificent recovery to beat world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth of India 19-21, 21-14, 21-14 and win the men's singles badminton final at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

In the process, the 35-year-old world No 7 denied India a second singles gold medal in badminton after Saina Nehwal's victory over Pusarla Sindhu in the women's singles final earlier.

Medals Table: CWG 2018

It was sweet revenge for Wei, who lost to Srikanth 17-21, 14-21 in the mixed team event final earlier. He held ascendancy early on as he raced to a 5-0 lead.

However, Srikanth fought back and reduced it to 4-5 before going into the break 11-9 up.

The scores ran neck and neck thereafter after the Malaysian drew abreast at 14. The Indian made it 20-19 and sealed the game when Wei hit a return wide.

If the first game was a thriller, the second had spectators on the edge of their seats.

IMAGE: Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia competes during the men's singles final match against Kidambi Srikanth of India. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Both players hardly gave anything away, but it was Srikanth’s better judgment and accuracy that gave him the edge.

Ironically, he erred in his judgment at 10-9 and left a long toss which dropped in to allow the Malaysian to go into the break 11-9 up.

After the breather, Wei was at this aggressive best and returned everything Srikanth threw at him as he proceeded to take the game 21-14 in 21 minutes.

The third was a battle royal between the top two seeds. The No. 2 seeded Malaysian was even stronger and accurate. He repeatedly drew Srikanth to the net and smashed to take a commanding lead, which he held to go into the break 11-5 up.

Wei's experience began to tell as he toyed with the Indian, who committed unforced errors.

15-8 ahead, the Malaysian continued to attack and won comfortably after 65 pulsating minutes.