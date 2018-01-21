Navarro stages grand rally to reach Aus Open quarter-finals

rediff.com

Last updated on: January 21, 2018 09:20 IST

Carla Suarez Nnavarro

IMAGE: Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro celebrates after defeating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Australian Open on Sunday. Photograph: Issei Katos/Reuters

Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro became the first player through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open as she dug herself out of a hole to beat Estonian Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 6-4 ,8-6 on Sunday.

Kontaveit was bidding to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time and the 22-year-old had victory in her grasp when she took the first set and broke twice to lead 4-1 in the second set on a muggy day alongside the Yarra river.

Unseeded Suarez Navarro was given heart when Kontaveit double-faulted to hand one break of serve back and the 29-year-old stormed back to take the second set.

The deciding set was a real battle and Kontaveit again looked like closing it out when she broke at 4-4 but she faltered and was broken as she served for the match.

Suarez Navarro enjoyed an outrageous slice of luck when Kontaveit served to stay in the match at 6-7, striking a forehand that hit the net tape twice before wobbling over to give her a second match point.

She missed that one but on her third opportunity Kontaveit smacked a forehand long to send Suarez Navarro into the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the third time where she will face either second seed Caroline Wozniacki or Magdalena Rybarikova.

