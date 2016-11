Last updated on: November 04, 2016 13:21 IST

Vladimir Putin's calendar has flown off the shelves.

If Putin can have a calendar, why can't our dear Pradhan Sevak have one too?

So if NaMo had to have a calendar of his own, what would it look like?

We took a shot, and here it is!

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Design: Reuben NV