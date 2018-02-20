Poem from The Anda Cell: Now We Have More Freedoms

February 20, 2018 15:40 IST

Imprisoned in the Nagpur Central Jail's notorious 'Anda Cell' is a professor trapped in a wheelchair.

Diagnosed with permanent post-polio paralysis of the legs, he is 90% disabled, and needs help to perform necessary bodily functions.

Additionally, he has high blood pressure, spinal pain and a heart problem.

Professor G N Sai Baba of Delhi University was convicted in March 2017 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for having links with Maoists, and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Gadchiroli.

From the Anda Cell, Professor Saibaba sent his wife Vasantha Kumari a series of poems, the first of which was published last week:

Here's the second:

Now We Have More Freedoms

On that day

When Rohit Vemula

hanged himself

and declared:

'I can't be reduced to my identity'

my heart missed its beats

On that day

When Perumal Murugan

announced:

'the Writer in me is dead'

I was afflicted by sleep apnea

On that day

When Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar

pronounced:

'The Adivasi Will not Dance'

my muscles contracted

On that day

When Hadiya

Standing her ground

In the courtroom was compelled to

beg:

'I want freedom'

I ceased to breathe

in my prison cell

December 2017

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com