Yeddyurappa stirs untouchability row after eating hotel food at Dalit's house

May 22, 2017 14:12 IST

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party chief BS Yedyyurappa is once against amidst a brewing controversy over claims of promoting untouchability, as he had a meal at a Dalit’s house that was allegedly prepared and brought to him from a nearby hotel.

During his visit to Tumakuru district on Friday, the former chief minister who was accompanied by other party members visited the residence of a Dalit family where he allegedly ate ‘idlis’ from a nearby hotel and not the food prepared by the family.

Claiming his act would spark off negativity in the community, a young man from the family lodged a complaint with the police.

Dismissing claims of disrespecting the family, a BJP spokesperson painted the allegations as a political move, adding that those who raised the issue must immediately apologise to the family.

“The Congress and the Janata Dal-United are losing ground in Karnataka. To compensate for this, they are fabricating charges against Yeddyurappa. The allegations are totally false,” BJP leader S Prakash said.

Drawing upon the former chief minister’s efforts in uplifting the socially backward strata in the state, Prakash said the former has always propagated social harmony, rather than gaining support purely as a means of ‘votebank politics’.

“During his tenure as CM, Yeddyurappa implemented around 25 to 30 schemes for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It is this popularity that is being targeted by the opposition. I’m sure the Dalit community will not misunderstand,” he added.