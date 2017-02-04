S M Krishna to join BJP soon: Yeddyurappa

February 04, 2017 11:33 IST

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president B S Yeddyurappa said on Saturday that ex-Congress leader and former state chief minister S M Krishna will join the saffron fold soon.

On January 29, Krishna resigned from all the posts held by him in the grand old party.

Krishna had resigned from the party and the Congress Working Committee as well.

The Congressman is said to have written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi apprising her of his decision.

Krishna, 84, first became a Member of Parliament in 1968 from Mandya.

He led the Congress to victory in Karnataka in 1999 and served as the chief minister till 2004.

He also served as the governor of Maharashtra for the period 2004-2008.

Krishna was also made the minister for external affairs in Dr Manmohan Singh’s cabinet, from which he resigned in 2012.