Will show India what a real surgical strike is: Hafiz Saeed

September 30, 2016 21:22 IST

Hafiz Saeed, chief of terrorist outfit Jammat-ud-Dawah and mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack, on Friday warned India of a "befitting response" for its military operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now know what "surgical strikes" really mean.

"We will tell you what is a real surgical strike... and you will get the deserved response soon," Saeed said in a public address in Faisalabad, Lahore.

"I want to tell Indian media to see soon how Pakistani Jawans conduct surgical strikes. Let me tell you... the United States will not be able to help you," he said, a day after India conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Now it is Pakistan's turn to give a befitting response to India. Narendra Modi will now know what is meant by surgical strikes," Saeed said.