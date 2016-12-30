What will Modi tell us on 31/12?

December 30, 2016 10:47 IST

It's been 51 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his mitron by surprise when he announced that Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 would no longer be legal tender.

On Saturday, before we usher in the New Year, the PM will once again address the nation -- something Rediff.com scooped on December 11.

Will Modi shock India again?

Or will he make us dance in delight as we enter 2017?

Note ban

After announcing that Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 were illegal on November 8, will Modi now demonetise the Rs 50 note?

Worse, will he now boot the Rs 2,000 note out of the system?

Will he introduce new plastic notes of Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes?

Fingers crossed!

Cancelling the curbs on withdrawals

Imagine you go to the bank on January 2 and you can withdraw as much money as you want from your account?

Wouldn't that make you grin and do a jig?

Well, we hope the PM announces the cancellation of the curbs.

Currently, Indians with no Jan Dhan accounts can withdraw Rs 24,000 per week and Rs 2,500 per day.

Jan Dhan account holders can only withdraw Rs 10,000 a month.

Cracking down on benami property

Will Modi go after benami property?

Will this result in a dramatic cut in property prices so that young Indians can afford a decent home?

No more taxes?

Do you tear your hair out when it comes to filing your tax returns?

What if Modi announced that India would no longer have income tax? Instead, there would be a banking rransaction tax?

Giving us Rs 15 lakh!

Remember the time Modi promised Indians he would deposit Rs 15 lakh in every Indian's bank account -- the cash rich Indians had stashed in bank accounts abroad?

What if as a wonderful New Year's present, Modi announced that the pandrra laakh would indeed be deposited in our accounts, and it was not a poll jhumla as BJP boss Amit Shah once said that it was?

Talk about a super start to 2017.

Political donations

Since demonetisation, many Indians have questioned the lack of transparency in political donations.

Will Modi reveal where his party, the BJP, got its funds from?

Will the government pass new laws that would ensure transparency in political donations?

Cash awards for cashless payments

What if Modi promised us cash awards for every payment we make via card or a e-wallet?

Wouldn't that be nice?