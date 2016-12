December 15, 2016 11:07 IST

Will Parliament function on Thursday? A day after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi held a press conference during which he claimed he had proof of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal corruption, it is to be seen if Rahul speaks in Lok Sabha.

Also, in a counter-attack against the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party is to raise the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam scandal in both houses of Parliament.

