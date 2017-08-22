Victory for Muslim women, say victims of instant talaq

Last updated on: August 22, 2017 16:36 IST

Shayara Bano, the woman who petitioned against the practice of instant divorce by uttering talaq thrice, said on Tuesday that the historic decision by the Supreme Court was a welcome move, and that it is a happy moment for all Muslim women in India.

"This is a historic day in India," she said.

"A lot of people agree and disagree. In the Muslim society, they do not want to bring any law. The Supreme Court judges must have understood all the issues and after that they took this historic decision," Bano said.

Bano further said that the decision will improve the condition of women in India.

"I would just request the political diplomats to not make it a political agenda, and ask them to understand the situation of Indian women, and this judgment should be accepted and a law be made," Bano said.

Shayara Bano also said that 'evil' practice should not continue anymore, and added that earlier these laws might have been established on the condition of the women but things have changed.

The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and the All India Shia Personal Law Board welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on triple talaq, terming it as a victory of Islam and Muslim women in the country.

The decision, they said, has given new hope to Muslim women.

"The Supreme Court decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam," said President of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber, who has been fighting for the rights of Muslim women.

"We hope that triple talaq will be banned once and for all in times to come," she said, adding it causes immense hardships to Muslim women even though 'there is no provision of triple talaq in Islam'.

"This discriminatory arrangement is made by so-called religious leaders and it has harmed the lives of lakhs of women...the decision has given new hope to Muslim women," she said.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas too welcomed the decision, saying it will help end harassment of Muslim women in the name of triple talaq.

"There was no arrangement of triple talaq in the times of Holy Prophet...We want a strong legislation against triple talaq...A law similar to the one against the practice of Sati," he said.

While appreciating the verdict, the victims of the practice sought stricter punishment against practitioners of triple talaq.

One such woman Mehroon Noor said, "I thank Allah for the verdict. I request the Bhartiya Janata Party government at the Centre to implement strict laws for those who practice triple talaq, so that the culprits do not repeat this with anyone," she said.

Another victim of the age-old tradition, Shahida Fathima said, "I had hopes with the Indian government law and the Supreme Court that they would ban triple talaq and I am very happy with their decision. I hope that a law would be made soon in this regard and a strict action will be taken against those who continue to practice it."

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board General secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani, however, refused to comment on the verdict saying, the board will sit together and decide on the future steps in this matter.

The AIMPLB will chalk out its future course of action with regard to the verdict in its working committee meeting slated on September 10 in Bhopal, an official of the body said.

The meeting was convened earlier and its agenda was issued on Monday, member of the Board's working committee Zafaryab Jilani said.

"The working committee meeting in Bhopal on September 10 will take a decision on the future course of action on today's Supreme Court verdict after studying it in detail," he said.

Besides, other issues will also be taken up in the meeting with the verdict being the most prominent one, said Jilani, who is also a senior counsel.

He said that the hearing on the Babri mosque case is also on the agenda of the Bhopal meeting.

To a question, Jilani said it will not be appropriate to comment on the apex court's decision without studying it in detail.

IMAGE: Zeenat Ali Siddiqui, who claims to be a victim of instant talaq, speaks to the media after the verdict outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo