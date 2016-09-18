PHOTOS: Uri army camp attack worst since 2002

Last updated on: September 19, 2016 08:44 IST

Images from the deadly terror attack in Uri and its aftermath.

In the deadliest attacks on the Indian Army in recent years, 17 soldiers were killed and 19 others injured at an army administrative base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector near the Line of Control on Sunday, September 18, morning.

Four terrorists were killed in the attack.

This is the worst terrorist attack against the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir since the Kaluchak attack in 2002.

IMAGE: Soldiers on their way to neutralise the terrorists. Photograph: Umar Ganie

IMAGE: Jawans of the Dogra Regiment were sleeping in tents which caught fire after an explosion set off by the terrorists. The fire engulfed the nearby barracks. Photograph: Umar Ganie

IMAGE: Three helicopters from the army's 19 divisional headquarters in Baramullah airdropped Special Forces commandos into the area. Photograph: PTI

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Operation Group personnel at the army camp during the terror attack in Uri. The injured soldiers were taken to the army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar. Photograph: PTI

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the army camp during the attack. The terrorists attacked the rear office of the infantry battalion force in Uri town at around 5 am. Photograph: PTI

IMAGE:Home Minister Rajnath Singh met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing, India's domestic and external intelligence agencies, Home Secretary Rajeev Mehrishi, senior army and paramilitary officers and home and defence ministries officials.

Singh, who postponed his visit to Russia and the US after news of the attck broke, attacked Pakistan, calling it a 'terrorist State'. Photograph: PTI

IMAGE: Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag arrived in Srinagar to meet the injured jawans Photograph: @adgpi/Twitter

IMAGE:The attack comes nearly two years after terrorists carried out a similar attack at Mohra in Uri. Ten security personnel were killed in the attack on December 5, 2014. Photograph: Umar Ganie