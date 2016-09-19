Uri attack: 1 more soldier succumbs, toll reaches 18

September 19, 2016 16:07 IST

Sepoy K Vikas Janardhan, who was airlifted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital to New Delhi after being critically injured in the Uri attack, succumbed to injuries on Monday, raising the toll in the terror strike to 18.

Two other critically injured soldiers have also been airlifted to the military hospital.

Seventeen soldiers were on Sunday killed in the attack, while about 23 others were injured.

Of the 17 killed on Sunday, eight were from the administrative section which included seven cooks.

Uri, a small town located 103 kilometre north of Srinagar, woke up to heavy gunfire on Sunday when four terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed group entered the battalion headquarters of 10 Dogra regiment and killed 17 soldiers. All the four terrorists were eliminated.

Image: Army jawans carrying the coffins of their colleagues killed in Uri attack, at a tribute paying ceremony in Srinagar on Monday. Photograph: PTI

