2 encounters in J-K, 1 terrorist killed, 1 holed up in house

A terrorist was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district while another ultra was trapped in a cordon in Sopore area of north Kashmir, police said.
Terrorists opened fire on a patrol party of army at Beewra in Srigufwara area of Anantnag district on Wednesday morning, a police official said.
He said the army personnel retaliated, triggering a gunbattle.
One terrorist, identified as Basit Ahmad Dar, was killed in the encounter.
Dar had recently joined Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.
In another counter-insurgency operation, a terrorist -- believed to be a foreigner -- was trapped in a house in Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the
official said.
He said further details of the incident were awaited.
Image: Army and Special Operation Group of J-K police personnel during an encounter at Bevoora, Bijbehara area of South Kashmir. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com
