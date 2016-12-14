2 encounters in J-K, 1 terrorist killed, 1 holed up in house

December 14, 2016 11:56 IST

A terrorist was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district while another ultra was trapped in a cordon in Sopore area of north Kashmir, police said.

Terrorists opened fire on a patrol party of army at Beewra in Srigufwara area of Anantnag district on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

He said the army personnel retaliated, triggering a gunbattle.

One terrorist, identified as Basit Ahmad Dar, was killed in the encounter.

Dar had recently joined Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

In another counter-insurgency operation, a terrorist -- believed to be a foreigner -- was trapped in a house in Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the

official said.

He said further details of the incident were awaited.

Image: Army and Special Operation Group of J-K police personnel during an encounter at Bevoora, Bijbehara area of South Kashmir. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com