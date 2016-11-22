Trump team won't pursue charges against Hillary Clinton

November 22, 2016 23:50 IST

Making a U-turn on one of his controversial campaign promises, a top aide of Donald Trump on Tuesday said the President-elect will not pursue an investigation against his election rival Hillary Clinton's use of a private e-mail server as secretary of state.

Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC's Morning Joe that the President-elect is setting a tone for Congressional Republicans by refraining from calling for more investigations.

"I think when the president-elect, who's also the head of your party now, Joe, tells you before he's even inaugurated he doesn’t wish to pursue these charges, it sends a very strong message -- tone and content -- to the members," Conway said.

During his presidential debates, Trump had vowed that if elected, he would appoint a special prosecutor to probe Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state.

The Republican leader had nicknamed his Democratic rival "Crooked Hillary" and had vowed to put her "in jail" over the issue. In his campaign rallies, Trump roused his supporters to chants of "lock her up."

"I think Hillary Clinton still has to face the fact that a majority of Americans don’t find her to be honest or trustworthy, but if Donald Trump can help her heal, then perhaps that’s a good thing," Conway added.

