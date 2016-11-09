Didn't have full support of GOP infrastructure, regrets Trump Campaign

November 09, 2016 08:54 IST

The Hillary Clinton campaign on Wednesday said rival Donald Trump's camp might be regretting that they did not "compete harder" particularly with regards to the grounds game.

"I think Donald Trump's campaign might be regretting that they didn't compete harder, I would argue, around the country by building a ground game like Hillary decided to," the Clinton campaign Manager Robby Mook told MSNBC in an interview.

He also noted that the Republican nominee is competing harder in a state like Michigan.

"I'm actually really proud that we were organizing in Michigan back in the primary and we never let up. So we've had a big team on the ground there. We registered over 100,000 new voters there. We've been working aggressively for months," Mook said.

"You know, we weren't necessarily talking about it in the press, but we've had a concerted effort and we're seeing, again, in Michigan, as well, very good turnout in our core communities there," he said.

The Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway also gave an interview to MSNBC, saying they did not have the full support of the Republican infrastructure.

"The things that would worry me, I guess just that we didn't have the full support of the Republican infrastructure," she said.

Former Republican president George W Bush did not vote for Trump, same was the case with the former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney and Senator John McCain, reports said.

The column on the ballot was left blank, Bush's spokesman said.

"That's got to hurt. When you talk about growing the party, the idea was growing it, but having that base together and I think it very unfortunate," she said in response to a question.

"The guy's a winner. He has been an incredibly self-made success story, real American success story. Then on the other hand, when he has had set backs in his business, he had taken chances, that he always come out on top. I think this is somebody who is nimble, is resilient," Conway said.

"You've seen that in this very campaign, where you know, folks at your networks and others were counting us out a number of times and wondering if we'd even stay in the race. And here we are competitive on election night, and we feel good about our prospects," she added.

She said Trump is a man who left the race the way he began.

"On his own terms, just taking that case to the people getting oxygen from these unbelievable crowds, and feeling like he had elevated a number of issues, like trade and immigration and patriotism, that otherwise may have been left on the table," Conway said.

Exuding confidence that Clinton would win the presidential elections, Mook said she has multiple paths to victory, which is not a luxury with the Trump campaign.

"One of the luxuries that our campaign has right now is that so many states are in play that we have many, many paths to victory. Donald Trump has to win Ohio. He has to win Pennsylvania. He has to win Florida.

"We have a variety of different places to go. I'd say Ohio is one of the tougher states for us. But I think it will remain a battleground for a long time to come," Mook said.

IMAGE: Actors wearing Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton masks pretend to choke each other in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Axel Schmidt/Reuters