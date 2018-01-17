Trump in 'excellent health', scores 30/30 in cognitive assessment

January 17, 2018 11:18 IST

United States President Donald Trump is in 'excellent' health and mentally fit for presidency, according to the presidential physician.

"All clinical data indicates that the President is currently very healthy, and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency... the President's overall health is excellent," said Navy Rear Admiral Dr Ronny Jackson, who shared the results of Trump's first physical report.

Jackson held an extraordinary news conference -- on Trump's insistence -- on Tuesday at the White House that lasted for about an hour.

Amidst allegations from his opponents and some physicians about the status of his mental health, Jackson said that Trump asked him to conduct a test on him in this regard, even though it was not required by law.

"A cognitive screening exam using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment was normal, with a score of 30 over 30," he said.

This exam is conducted in older patients for cognitive disorders like Alzheimer disease.

"There is no indication whatsoever that he has any cognitive issues. And, on a day-to-day basis it has been my experience that the president -- is very sharp, he is very articulate when he speaks to me. And, I have never known him to repeat himself around me," Dr Jackson said.

Trump, 71, is 6'3, weighs 108 kg and has normal cardiac health, Jackson said.

"He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol," he said.

Based on the blood profile and other health parameters, Jackson said he has recommended diet and exercise plan for the President for weight loss.

Trump has agreed to get rid of 4.5-6 kg of body fat in the next one year by combining diet, exercise and medication.

"He has a history of elevated cholesterol, and is currently on a low dose of Crestor. In order to further reduce his cholesterol level and further decreases his cardiac risk, we will increase the dose of this particular medication," Jackson said.

Apart from this, Trump has no problems in vision, head, ears, nose, and throat. Tests of the liver, kidney and thyroid were all normal.