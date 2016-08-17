Trump courts black voters; calls Clinton a 'bigot', promises tougher policing

August 17, 2016 12:18 IST

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Democratic rival Hillary Clinton of "bigotry", saying she sees African-Americans as no more than votes to be won.

IMAGE: Trump said his tough immigration policies would prevent illegals from coming into the country, who basically eat into the nation's job pool. Photograph: Eric Thayer/Reuters

"We reject the bigotry of Hillary Clinton which panders to and talks down to communities of colour and sees them only as votes, not as individual human beings worthy of a better future. She doesn’t care at all about the hurting people of this country, or the suffering she has caused them," Trump said as he sought the support of African-American voters.

"I am asking for the vote of every African-American citizen struggling in our country today who wants a different future. It is time for our society to address some honest and very difficult truths," Trump said at an election rally in Wisconsin.

He vowed to restore law and order, only days after a fatal police shooting of a black man sparked more street violence.

"The Democratic Party has failed and betrayed the African-American community. Democratic crime policies, education policies, and economic policies have produced only more crime, more broken homes, and more poverty," he alleged.

Trump said his tough immigration would prevent illegal immigrants from coming into the country, who basically eat into their job.

"The Democratic Party has taken the votes of African American community for granted. They have just assumed they will get support and done nothing in return for it. They have taken advantage of the African American community," he said.

Trump said it is time to give Democrats some competition for these votes and it's time to rebuild the inner cities of American and to reject the failed leadership of a rigged political system.

"No community in this country has been hurt worse by Hillary Clinton’s immigration and all her policies than the African-American community and she considers them a guaranteed vote," he said.

Trump said he is fighting for a peaceful regime change and if elected he will give the people their voices back.

Trump reiterated his proposal for extreme vetting.

In his speech, Trump also accused Clinton of setting herself "against the police".

He called for more law enforcement officers in local communities and vowed to "break up the gangs, cartels, and syndicates terrorising our country."

Referring to the latest riots, Trump said the main victims of these riots are law-abiding African-Americans.

"Those peddling the narrative of cops as a racist force in our society...share directly in the responsibility for the uproar in Milwaukee. They have fostered the dangerous anti-police atmosphere [and] do a direct disservice to African-American residents who are hurt by the high crime in their community," he said.

The impact of Democratic control of major cities has been "more crime, more broken homes, and more poverty," he added.

"Just like Hillary Clinton is against the miners, she is against the police. You know it, and I know it.

In his speech, Trump said he would impose restrictions on spouses of US officials giving paid speeches.