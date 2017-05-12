TN officer accuses minister of bribe-taking

May 12, 2017 14:09 IST

The accusation comes at a time when Chief Minister E K Palaniswami's government is is battling charges against its health minister.

A woman officer in the Tamil Nadu government has filed a complaint with the police against state Social Welfare Minister V Saroja, alleging that she demanded a bribe to facilitate the officer's transfer.

Dharmapuri district Child Welfare Officer J Raja Meenakshi filed a complaint with the Chennai police alleging that the minister had demanded Rs 20 lakh (Rs 2 million) to transfer her to Chennai.

The complainant said she was appointed during the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's tenure.

Subsequently, the minister, she claimed, made a demand of Rs 10 lakh (Rs 1 million) to allow her to 'continue in her job.'

She alleged she was intimidated and so had to pay the said amount to the minister.

Minister Saroja, left, reportedly told her that others were ready to pay the amount for the same job.

After that, when Raja Meenakshi applied for a transfer to Chennai, the minister, she said, called her to her house and told her she could be transferred on payment of Rs 20 lakh, failing which she would be sacked.

The district revenue officer had ordered an inquiry against Raja Meenakshi on April 21, 2017, for allegedly submitting inflated bills for food and stationery provided to children during programmes organised by her.

After the inquiry was ordered, the officer went on medical leave, after which she sought a transfer to Chennai.

Speaking to this correspondent on the telephone, Raja Meenakshi said, "She has already taken Rs 10 lakh from me. I did not expect another demand just for my transfer and therefore I complained to the police."

She did not comment on the pending inquiry against her, and restricted her replies to the minister's alleged demand.

Meenakshi claimed she had audio and video evidence against the minister, which she would submit to the police.

PTI reports that she claimed she has forwarded her complaint to Chief Minister E K Palaniswami's office, Director General of Police T K Rajendran, Leader of Opposition and DMK Working President M K Stalin.

Meenakshi's allegation has been denied by the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Amma.

However, it can only add to the woes of Chief Minister Palaniswami whose government is already facing an income tax probe against Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and the prosecution of its leader T T V Dinakaran for attempting to bribe the Election Commission.

While Minister Saroja is yet to react to the allegation against her, her supporters told PTI that the allegation by Meenakshi against her was 'false, and made with an ulterior motive.'

Top government officials have remained tight-lipped over the issue, but ruling party sources said the minister was expected to make a statement soon after 'concluding discussions' with senior leaders, according to PTI.