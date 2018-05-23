TN govt constitutes inquiry commission to probe Tuticorin violence

May 23, 2018 13:30 IST

IMAGE: Smoke billows from burning barricades as agitators march through streets demanding the closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tuticorin. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday appointed a one-person commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge of the Madras high court to probe the violence at Tuticorin in which ten people were killed.

The inquiry will cover the "law and order incidents following the siege of the district collectorate by thousands of persons violating prohibitory orders," an official release said.

Appointing retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan for the task, the government said she would submit her report to the government.

However, the time-frame for submitting the report has not been specified.

Menahwile, the Centre has asked the Tamil Nadu government to provide details of the incident at Tuticorin.

Union home ministry officials said the ministry is in touch with the state government over the developments in the port town in the southern state.

The violence during a protest, seeking permanent closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over alleged pollution issues also saw several dozens of men and women sustaining injuries which includes police personnel as well.

According to the Tuticorin police, eight men and two women were killed in the violence.

Hurling stones and setting government vehicles and public property on fire, the agitators went on the rampage in the town, about 600 km from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai.

Sterlite Copper has said that its factory in Tuticorin district is currently non-functional and the company is awaiting approval from the authorities to resume operations at the site.

Sterlite said the facility has been shut since March 27 when the company took up annual scheduled maintenance.

The firm's application to renew its licence to operate the copper smelter facility was rejected by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Expressing sorrow at the loss of lives, Sterlite in a statement said it has appealed to the government to ensure safety of employees, facilities and the surrounding communities.

"The Sterlite Copper plant is currently non-operational as we await approval for the consent to operate," it said.

Sterlite Copper represents the copper unit of Vedanta Ltd which operates a four lakh tonne per annum plant at Tuticorin.