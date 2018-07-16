Tharoor's office vandalised, MP claims "Sanghi goondas" behind it

July 16, 2018 17:09 IST

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s office in Thiruvananthapuram was vandalised on Monday by the youth wing activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party, police said, days after he set off a huge row with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a “Hindu Pakistan”.

The Congress Lok Sabha member from the Kerala capital said the BJP and “Sanghi goondas” orchestrated the incident.

“Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan,” Tharoor tweeted.

“We have all been warned. The BJPs answer to the simple question have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra? is apparently vandalism & violence. That is the face

they have shown in Thiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us,” he wrote on the microblogging website.

The Congress had distanced itself from Tharoor’s “Hindu Pakistan” remark made at an event on Thursday, while the BJP sought an apology from party president Rahul

Gandhi for the “attack on Indian democracy and Hindus” by the MP.