Terrorists snatch 5 rifles from policemen in J-K's Shopian

May 03, 2017 00:12 IST

Terrorists on Tuesday night snatched five rifles from police guards posted at the Shopian district court complex in south Kashmir, police said.

The terrorists attacked the guard room of the court complex around 9 pm and snatched five self-loading rifles from the policemen posted there.

All the five policemen were suspended for the alleged dereliction of duty as they offered no resistance when the terrorists looted their weapons, they said.

Following the snatching incident, an alert was sounded in the district.

The incident comes a day after terrorists gunned down seven persons, including five policemen, who were accompanying a district treasury van in adjoining Kulgam district.

Police believe that same group of terrorists were involved in both the incidents.