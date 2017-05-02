Terrorists loot Rs 65,000 from Kulgam bank

Last updated on: May 02, 2017 17:07 IST

A day after the deadly attack on a bank cash van that left seven people dead, terrorists on Tuesday looted cash from a branch of the Elaquai Dehati Bank in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Unidentified gunmen barged into the bank branch at Yaripora in the district and looted Rs 65,000 in cash at gunpoint before fleeing, a police official said.

On Monday, terrorists attacked a cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Damhal Hanji Pora area of the district and shot dead five policemen and two bank security guards.

The policemen and security guards were returning to district headquarters after delivering cash at a bank branch.

IMAGES: Security personnel outside the bank branch in Kulgam after terrorists looted a large amount of cash from it on Tuesday. Photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com