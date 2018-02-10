1 dead as JeM terrorists attack Army camp

Last updated on: February 10, 2018 10:55 IST

A group of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu city in the early hours of Saturday, leaving 1 armyman dead, two others injured and a daughter of an army personnel injured, officials said.

The terrorists entered from the rear side of Sunjwan Army camp where family quarters are located, Director General of Police S P Vaid said.

The terrorists, who are believed to be around three, have been isolated, they said.

Inspector General of Police SD Singh Jamwal told reporters that “around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the sentry and his bunker was fired upon. The fire was retaliated. The number of terrorists isn’t known. They’ve been cornered in one of the family quarters.”

Unconfirmed reports said one person has died in the gunfight.

Security forces and police have cordoned off the area around the Sunjwan Army camp. The camp falls under the first Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 36 brigade.

Soon after the attack, reinforcements of the army’s special forces and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid a fierce gunfight, security official said.

Schools in the entire area around the camp have been closed by authorities as a precautionary measure.

A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security beefed up in and around the city.

Intelligence inputs had warned of an attack on the army or security establishments by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013.