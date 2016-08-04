Terrible to lose against 'crooked' Hillary: Trump

August 04, 2016 10:26 IST

Hillary Clinton is a “founder of the Islamic State”, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has alleged as he stepped up his attack against the Democratic candidate.

“She (Clinton) should get an award from them as the founder of IS,” Trump said at an election rally in Florida .

“Take a look at Orlando. Take a look at San Bernardino. Take a look at the World Trade Center. Take a look at what’s going on and then worldwide, and we let IS take this position,” Trump, 70, said.

He said it would be embarrassing to lose against Clinton.

“Wouldn’t that be embarrassing to lose to crooked Hillary Clinton? That would be terrible,” he added.

Pushing back on reports that there is chaos in the Republican party, Trump said it was united.

“I think we’ve never been this united, and I just want to thank everybody for being here. This is incredible,” he said.

For the past several months, Trump has been calling Clinton as “crooked” and in the last few days he even said the former Secretary of State was a “devil.”

In Florida, Trump also claimed that 9/11 attack would have been prevented if he were the president.

“By the way, those people who knocked down the World Trade Center, most likely under the Trump policy wouldn’t have been here to knock down the World Trade Center,” he said.