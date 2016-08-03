rediff.com

Donald Trump boots crying baby from rally

Last updated on: August 03, 2016 03:02 IST

Donald Trump seems to be losing the plot. Addressing a gathering in Virginia on Tuesday, the Republican nominee for United States president asked a woman with a crying baby to leave his rally after the infant cried over his speech.

Initially, he didn't seem to be bothered as he went about discussing his relationship with China and Chinese businesses.

He stopped mid-way and said: "Don't worry about that baby. I love babies. Don't worry about it. I love babies. I hear that baby crying, I like it. What a baby. What a beautiful baby. Don't worry, don't worry. The mom's running around like -- don't worry about it, you know. It's young and beautiful and healthy and that's what we want."

The baby continued to cry out loud.

And moments later, Trump lost his patience.

That's when he blurted, "Actually, I was only kidding, you can get the baby out of here."

"That's all right. Don't worry. I think she really believed me that I love having a baby crying while I'm speaking. That's okay. People don't understand. That's okay," he said, referring to the baby's mother.

AGENCIES
Tags: Trump, United States, China, Virginia
 

